EFCC goes after bank executives over financial crime links

Amid the first anniversary celebration of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede-led administration, the anti-graft agency has reeled out its achievements, disclosing that some commercial bank executives were being investigated for various offenses.

Aside from this, it noted that about five bank executives were serving jail terms in different custodial centers in the country.

The Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, who disclosed this on Thursday while stating achievements recorded under Olukoyede’s leadership, did not mention names of the bank executives under probe.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesperson noted that the banking sector has not been overlooked in the last year by the agency, stressing that investigators must be certain on his finding before initiating arrest,

He said, “It’s just for us to look back and realize that EFCC has never shifted focus from any sector. Between 2009 and 2011, at least five bank executives were investigated and served their jail terms. There are still some that are under investigation.

“They are not politicians. Bank MDs are not immune to investigations or prosecution by the EFCC. We cannot mention names until those things are concluded. “

Meanwhile, he disclosed investigations on the controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, is still ongoing, saying he could face a fresh charge from the commission if the allegations against the EFCC are false.

Bobrisky had in a voice note shared by controversial social critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, allegedly said he bribed EFCC officers with N15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

Although the EFCC denied the allegations, it set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Providing an update, Uwujaren stated that one could be charged for giving false information to the EFCC, let alone making false allegations against the commission.

He said, “There is a portion of the EFCC Act that states if you give false information, you can be tried, but in his case, it is an allegation against the agency. I don’t want to preempt the panel investigating the matter. Once we are through with the investigation, we will definitely brief you on the outcome.”