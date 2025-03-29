EFCC exonerates Atiku, Sanwo-Olu from Achimugu’s money laundering probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, from the investigation of alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering probe of popular Abuja business woman and founder of SAM Empowerment foundation, Aisha Achimugu.

EFCC said that the investigations of Achimugu, who was declared wanted over her involvement in the alleged crime, had no correlation of any kind with the two political actors.

According to the anti-graft agency, the socialite is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared Wanted by the Commission.

