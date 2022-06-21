EFCC drags Macmillan publisher, other before court for $156, 700 book fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged Macmillan Nigeria’s Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Adelekan, and one Bola Fasasi, before the Lagos State Special Offenses Court sitting in Ikeja over alleged $156, 700 book fraud.

Adelekan and Fasasi were brought before the court on an amended six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.

Of the two defendants, only Fasasi appeared before the Special Offenses Court, while the second accused person, Adelekan, according to the anti-graft agency, could not be presented because he was at large.

The commission stated in the charge sheet: “Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Professor Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018, obtained books worth $156,711.87 for sale by false pretences from BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia.”

It said that the defendants, under false pretences, promised to sell the books and remit the proceeds within two weeks of receiving the bill of lading.

“Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to obtain goods by false pretences, property of BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia,” it added.

After the charges were read to Fasasi, in the language that he understand, yesterday, the accused book dealer pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his stance on the allegations, Justice Mojisola Dada remanded him at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, and adjourned the case until July 8 for a hearing of his bail application.

