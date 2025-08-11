EFCC detains Sokoto ex-gov. over N189bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Sokoto State’s former governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over allegations of N189 billion allegedly mismanaged while serving in the state.

Tambuwal, now a serving lawmaker representing Sokoto senatorial district, is accused of authorising large-scale cash withdrawals in breach of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Sources within the anti-graft agency noted on Monday that the transactions in question were flagged for their scale and apparent violation of established financial regulations.

They added that the former governor, who also served as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, was taken into EFCC custody at its Abuja headquarters for questioning after arriving at about 11:30 a.m.

The alleged withdrawals were allegedly made during his tenure as Sokoto State governor between 2015 to 2023, although the precise period remains unclear.

One EFCC official, who requested anonymity, said the investigation was part of ongoing efforts to “hold public officials accountable for the management of public funds.”

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to comment on the matter, saying the commission would provide updates at the appropriate time.