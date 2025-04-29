EFCC detains CBEX promoter over $1bn Crypto fraud

One of the promoters declared wanted in connection with a massive cryptocurrency investment fraud linked to the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) platform, Adefowora Olanipekun, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Olanipekun was declared wanted by the commission alongside five other individual for their alleged involvement in a $1 billion cryptocurrency investment fraud linked to CBEX.

As gathered, the male promoter voluntarily surrendered to the anti-graft agency four days after the Federal High Court, authorized the EFCC to arrest and detain the suspects for promoting and advertising unrealistic investment returns of up to 100% in 30 days.

Accompanied by his legal team, Olanipekun turned himself in at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 4:00 p.m. yesterday.

His counsel, Babatunde Busari, stated that his client chose to cooperate with the authorities to clear his name and address the narratives circulating in the media.

Olanipekun is among six suspects named in a Federal High Court order issued last Thursday, permitting the EFCC to arrest and detain them pending the conclusion of investigations and potential prosecution.

The other individuals include Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim.

Nigerians have been encouraged to always verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before committing funds.

Meanwhile, the EFCC is continuing its probe into the matter, aiming to recover funds and bring all responsible parties to justice.