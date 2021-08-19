EFCC detains Abia former Gov., Speaker, other over alleged N521bn fraud

An Abia State former governor, Theodore Orji, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chinedu Orji, and Ogbonna Orji, have been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of public funds worth N521 billion between 2007 and 2015.

Orji, who currently serves as the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation, has been detained alongside, Chinedu and Ogbonna, both of who were his children, by the anti-graft agency for questioning.

The former governor was reported to have been on the Commission’s watch list and was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 10 am on Thursday.

After the arrest, the senate committee chairman was brought him to headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja for the continuation of his interrogation, basically to ascertain how the funds were spent, and for money laundering.

While the senior Orji and Ogbonna were arrested, Chinedu, the speaker, was said to have turned himself in this after news filtered in that his father has been arrested.

The ex-governor was alleged to have collected N500 million monthly as a security vote for eight years while serving as the State Governor and were said to have been assisted by the children in the funds’ management.

Other issues brought against the governor and his children were relating to the alleged mismanagement of N2 billion Ecological Fund and the diversion of Sure-P funds into personal accounts.

The former governor’s arrest was confirmed by the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and added that they were been quizzed over issues bordering on their activities six years ago.

