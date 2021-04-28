EFCC detains 34 Ondo youths over online frauds

Report on Interest
No fewer than 34 Ondo State youths have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various internet frauds, said to have a negative impact on Nigeria’s image.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Benin Zonal Office on Wednesday.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen,  said that the suspects were arrested in Ondo axis of the State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

 

 

DETAILS LATER……….

