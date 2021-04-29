EFCC detains 33 ICT experts over online dating scam

No fewer than 33 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts have ended their journey in the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) detention for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Ibadan Zonal Office on April 27, 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Temitope, Abiola Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor, Sulaimon Abdulahi, Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, Obadina Godfrey, Eugushi Mumuni, Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, Balogun Toheeb.

Others include Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo, Opatola Sunday.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension, and Idi Ori areas of Abeokuta.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include eighteen cars, mobile phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

