EFCC detains 11 businessmen over oil theft

No fewer than 11 Rivers businessmen have landed in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detention over oil smuggling in the state.

Aside from their arrest, the agency said the suspects were apprehended with three Mack Trucks without any registration number, one Volkswagen bus, and one Nissan car. It explained that the Trucks were fully loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the remaining two vehicles were loaded with cellophane bags containing the same products.

As stated, six of the suspects, identified as Adinadu Chinonso, Chinedu Okoh, Paul Ejiofo, Christian Nweke, Nnaji Chidinma, and Donatus Nnamani were said to have been arrested on May 7, 2021, along ÑPA Road, Port Harcourt, while the remaining five suspects, Francis Ezeakalam, Uchenna Asiegbu, Uchenna Okah, Ibrahim Olapade, and Ndidi Akuneho were said to have been arrested on May 9, 2021, at the same location.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement disclosed on Tuesday stated that their arrest followed series of intelligence on alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

Uwajaren added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

