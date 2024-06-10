EFCC denies reports on Ondo youths harassment, others

Following a controversial video circulating on social media, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations of brutality and excessive force during arrest of 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, Ondo State capital.

EFCC said that none of the suspected Internet fraudster nor other residents were subjected to any unlawful treatment during the raid on their locations.

The anti-graft agency claim came hours after youths occupied major roads across Akure, the state capital, protesting over alleged harassment and brutality by the EFCC officials.

In a statement released by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the agency noted that the 127 suspected internet fraudsters were taken into custody during a sting operation carried in two clubs in the city.

According to the statement, “The EFCC conducted the operation professionally, without incident or brutality, contrary to allegations circulating on social media.

“The commission denies claims of brutalization, including a video showing two ladies with lacerated bodies, which they believe may be stage-managed.”

EFCC noted that no suspects were assaulted or subjected to dehumanizing treatment, and no tear gas was used during the operation.

“The CCTV device was removed to preserve the footage for further analysis, and one of the arrested suspects, the club manager, is assisting in the investigation”, the agency added.

While emphasizing its commitment to civilized law enforcement, respect for human dignity, and rule of law, the anti-graft agency stressed that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.