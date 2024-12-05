EFCC denies recovering $800M, others from El-Rufai son’s house

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports on recovery of $800 million, ₦700 billion banknotes, and ₦1 trillion worth of drugs from Kaduna State former governor, Nasir El-Rufai son’s house in the state.

The anti-graft agency noted that the narrative in the report were not true and does not represent efforts of the EFCC to stamp out corruption from the Nigerian system.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, the commission described the report as false and urged Nigerians to ignore it.

According to the statement, “EFCC Discovers $800 Million, ₦700 Billion Cash, and ₦1 Trillion Worth of Drugs at Nasir El-Rufai Son’s House in Kaduna”

“This piece of news quoted above is a false narrative of the activities of the EFCC. Members of the public are enjoined to ignore it”.

The agency statement came hours after the former governor’s son had also debunked the claim on foreign banknotes recovery and drugs in the state.

In a statement on yesterday, Bello, the eldest son of ex-governor, described the allegations as “false” and a calculated effort to distract his public service.

He also denied that he does not own a house in Kaduna and made it clear their family home is in Unguwar Sarki.

Bello’s statement read: “My constituents that I represent know what would happen if I was blessed with such figures.

“For those sponsoring these ignorant attacks, I assure you that we will continue to serve the people, and we will continue to enjoy how it annoys them; adding quality, frank, and honest representation is here to stay in Kaduna North.

“The use of fake news to manipulate public perception and instigate discord, stressing the attempt to connect him to illicit activities through unfounded allegations was not only defamatory but an affront to the principles of justice and fairness.”