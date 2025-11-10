EFCC declares former Bayelsa gov. wanted for $14.8m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over alleged involvement in financial crimes totaling $14,859,257.

Sylva is being sought in connection with a case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of funds belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The EFCC made the declaration on Monday through a wanted notice shared on its official social media handles, days after the Lagos State High Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the EFCC, the funds in question were part of an investment made in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

The commission urged anyone with useful information about Sylva’s whereabouts to contact any of its offices nationwide or report to the nearest police station or security agency.

The notice read, “The public is hereby notified that TIMIPRE SYLVA, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257-part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

“Sylva, 61, is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. This notice is pursuant to a November 6, 2025, warrant of the Lagos State High Court.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”