EFCC declares Chappal Energies boss wanted over fraud allegation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Ufoma Joseph Immanuel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chappal Energies, wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

The notice follows the collapse of an $860 million acquisition deal in September 2025, in which TotalEnergies planned to divest certain assets to Chappal Energies, due to Chappal’s failure to meet critical financial obligations.

In a public notice issued yesterday, the anti-graft agency stated that Immanuel is an Edo State indigene, with his last known address at 77 Nelson Mandela Street, Maitama, Abuja.

“The public is hereby notified that UFOMA JOSEPH IMMANUEL, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery,” the statement read.

“We call on all Nigerians to assist us in locating Immanuel. Fighting economic and financial crimes is essential to safeguarding the nation’s resources and ensuring accountability.”

The agency urged anyone with credible information on his whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide, including branches in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. Tip-offs may also be sent via the EFCC hotline 08093322644 or email info@efcc.gov.ng

Immanuel was appointed Managing Director of Chappal Petroleum Development Company in January 2021. Chappal, which describes itself as an ESG-focused, energy-independent operator, seeks to unlock value from distressed brownfield upstream assets in the Niger Delta.

The 46-year-old businessman is also a founding partner of the company and previously served as Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy at Eroton Exploration and Production.