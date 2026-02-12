EFCC confirms prosecutor exit in Jesam Michael’s fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially confirmed the resignation of Geraldine Ofulue, one of its prosecutors on the high-profile fraud trial of Jesam Michael, CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System Limited, while denying claims that her departure was linked to attempts to undermine the case.

Ofulue, a seasoned lawyer with over 13 years of post-call experience, stepped down from her role at the EFCC for personal reasons, prompting a swift reassignment to ensure uninterrupted prosecution of the multi-million-dollar investment scam charges.

The confirmation was issued yesterday in an official statement by EFCC Head of Media and Publicity Dele Oyewale, following a February 9 publication that suggested Ofulue exited due to internal pressure to compromise the trial.

Oyewale described the report as “totally fabricated, unprofessional and in bad taste”, clarifying that Ofulue resigned for other professional engagements.

He emphasized that Ofulue had filed the counter-affidavit and written submissions opposing Jesam Michael’s fourth bail application before her voluntary exit, underscoring the continuity and integrity of the prosecution.

To maintain momentum, the Commission immediately assigned Emenike Mgbemele, a colleague and call mate of Ofulue, to continue leading the case, ensuring that there would be no disruption or compromise.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to a diligent and impartial prosecution, rejecting insinuations of blackmail or external influence as “preposterous and irresponsible,” while highlighting Ofulue’s thorough contributions under senior supervision prior to her departure.

Jesam Michael faces multiple counts of alleged investment fraud involving substantial sums. His trial continues at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he was recently granted ₦300 million bail but remains in custody pending the fulfillment of conditions.