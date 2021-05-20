EFCC, Brazil partner on cybercrime prevention, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Brazilian Embassy have resolved to strengthen their partnership on the prevention of perennial issues of cybercrime in the country.

The EFCC said the collaboration would help in “tackling issues related to fraud, cybercrime and a number of transnational organized crimes affecting the economies of Nigeria and Brazil.”

This development was disclosed in a statement released by the anti-corruption body on Thursday, titled. ‘Cybercrime: EFCC, Brazil to Strengthen Collaboration’.

It was gathered that the decision was made by both parties yesterday, when the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, paid a courtesy visit to the Brazilian Embassy in Abuja.

During meeting with the EFCC boss, the Brazilian Ambassador, Ricardo Araujo, expressed regret about the activities of fraudsters targeted at foreigners and foreign businesses, saying such activities can threaten the Nigerian image and the quest for direct foreign investment in the country.

Araujo noted that he has been in Nigeria long enough to know that only a few Nigerians were involved in fraudulent activities.

The Ambassador, therefore, appealed to the EFCC to assist in monitoring the activities of fraudsters that are targeted at Brazilian businesses.

Consequently, both parties agreed to strengthen law enforcement interactions by designating desk officers to enhance the exchange of information between both parties.

In the same vein, Bawa recalled the efforts of the Commission in helping to smash a Nigerian fraud syndicate that defrauded a Brazilian bank in early 2000 and he assured that the Commission would work together with the embassy in tackling the menace of fraudsters.

The EFCC boss was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Legal and Prosecution, Chile Okoroma, Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, amongst others.

