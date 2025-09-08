EFCC boss solicits media support against corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged media practitioners across the country to intensify efforts in exposing corruption and fraudulent practices in every corner of society.

Olukoyede maintained that the fight against corrupt practices should not be left to the commission alone for the sake of the country’s future.

He made the appeal at the 12th Annual Conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), held in Warri, Delta State, where he was represented at the event by Assistant Commander of the EFCC and Head of Public Affairs, Benin Zonal Directorate, Williams Oseghale.

Speaking on the theme “Corruption, Governance and Media in Nigeria,” the anti-graft agency boss commended ACSPN for prioritizing the link between corruption, governance, and media responsibility, stressing that the press remains a vital partner in the nation’s anti-graft war.

“The Nigerian media in the days of some of our founding fathers like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Anthony Enahoro, remains a reference point in patriotism and nationalism. They used their platforms to fight colonialism, social injustice, and to secure Nigeria’s independence. Again, during the military era, the media played a critical role in the struggle that birthed our democracy,” Olukoyede said.

He urged journalists not to abandon this historic responsibility but to embrace investigative journalism that would expose fraudsters, public fund looters, and economic saboteurs.

“I urge media practitioners to use their various platforms to fight against corruption and the twin evils of economic and financial crimes. When the media discharges its constitutional role, it strengthens accountability and ensures that government remains answerable to the people,” he added.

Olukoyede further stressed that corruption could be defeated if citizens, individually and collectively, embrace accountability, transparency, and due process.

He also appealed to journalists to support the Commission’s enlightenment campaigns by educating Nigerians on the damaging impact of corruption on governance and development.

In his remarks, the President of ACSPN, Professor Rotimi Williams described the conference theme as timely, noting that corruption undermines good governance, economic growth, social justice, and public trust in institutions.

According to him, while the media is central to building a stable society, it continues to grapple with several challenges that hinder its effectiveness.

He added that the 2025 conference provided an important platform for scholars and practitioners to exchange ideas, debate pressing issues, and advance communication scholarship both in Nigeria and globally.