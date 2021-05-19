EFCC boss, others take oath of allegiance

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and staff have taken a fresh Oath of allegiance, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

The EFCC said the fresh oaths was part of ongoing reform efforts to improve the efficient delivery of the agency’s mandate, not to leak official documents and information of the agency.

The anti-graft agency stated that the oaths were administered in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the EFCC.

As gathered, the Official Secrets Act states that any person who obtains, reproduces, or retains any classified document which he has not authorized on behalf of the government to obtain, may be guilty of an offence and liable to conviction.

The commission, through a statement by its Head of Media and Publication, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the staff also pledged to perform and deliver their duties diligently.

The statement reads, “As part of ongoing reform efforts to improve the efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the EFCC today, May 18, 2021, took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

“The Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, led other categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the commission.”

