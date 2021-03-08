EFCC boss assures personnel improved welfare, adequate equipment for fight against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) newly appointed Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has assured personnel of the commission that his first call would be to look into the welfare of the team and make an improvement on the needed areas.

He indicated that he would not only be looking at the living conditions of the commission’s staff but also make the job of fighting corruption and processes conducive for them through improved systems and adoption of world standard technology and human-related intelligence gadgets.

Just as the EFCC’s new boss expressed willingness to operate an open-door policy during his tenure, he stated that better welfare would encourage the staff in carrying out diligent assignments and come up with better performance.

Speaking while addressing the commission‘s personnel at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Bawa educates the personnel on the need for them to maintain discipline and remain dedicated in course of discharging their duties and that they should shun corruption in all forms.

He maintained that the commission needs loyal personnel in fighting corruption across the length and breadth of Nigeria and that EFCC would continue to remain in the best practice of ensuring the nation was free of corrupt elements.

According to him, all Staff is important in this fight against corruption from the top to the least.

“So, I invite everyone to bring ideas and best practices that will help to organize and recalibrate the Commission in order to make it a better place. I am a part of you and I know the challenges.

“We will prioritize staff welfare and systems improvement through the application of digital technology and intelligence during his tenure.

“Our desire is to operate an open-door policy and I made my personal phone number available to all staff. I am receptive to ideas that will take the Commission to new heights”.

Meanwhile, The Guild gathered that the EFCC’s boss was at Abuja Zonal Office of the commission and also visited its Academy where a similar address took place.