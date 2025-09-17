EFCC blames internet fraud over visa restrictions on Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has linked Nigeria’s growing visa restrictions abroad to rising cases of internet fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes committed by Nigerians.

According to EFCC, fraudulent practices not only wreck individual lives but also damage Nigeria’s global image, forcing foreign governments to tighten travel requirements for Nigerians.

The Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede made this statement during an event organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA) in Port Harcourt.

“Fraud is not success; it is a trap. Many who follow the path of ‘yahoo-yahoo’ end up losing their freedom, reputation, and future. Beyond that, their actions are costing Nigeria billions of naira and destroying opportunities for honest citizens. Today, many Nigerians are subjected to stricter visa checks simply because of the fraudulent activities of a few,” he said.

Speaking through Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, the EFCC boss urged South-South youths to channel their creativity into innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative industry, stressing that shortcuts through fraud would only lead to shame and lost opportunities.

Olukoyede reaffirmed EFCC’s commitment to enforcement, sensitization, and partnerships with communities in tackling internet fraud and related crimes.

The event, themed “Uniting South-South Youths in the Fight Against Cultism, Pipeline Vandalism, Internet Fraud, Money Laundering, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking and Economic Sabotage,” also featured warnings from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the dangers of drug abuse and from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the consequences of pipeline vandalism.