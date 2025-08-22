EFCC begins manhunt for Atiku’s in-law over fraud

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s in-law, Bashir Haske, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency urged members of the public with helpful information about Haske’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any of the commission’s offices nationwide.

EFCC disclosed this through a notice issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The statement says, “The public is hereby notified that ABDULLAHI BASHIR HASKE, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering.”

Haske, 38, whose photograph was released by the anti-graft agency, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The EFCC in the statement appealed to Nigerians to assist in tracking him down by providing credible information through its offices in major cities, including Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

It noted that useful information about his thereabouts could be shared via the commission’s telephone line, or email address.