EFCC arrests Zamfara ex-governor over alleged financial misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained the Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged illegal financial dealings and misappropriation of funds.

Yari, who was said to have been picked by the anti-graft agency, has been subjected to interrogation over allocation of funds while serving as the state governor between 2011 and 2019.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, told newsmen that the lawmaker was taken to the Sokoto office of the commission where he was detained after being drilled for over seven hours.

Another official of the EFCC, who confirmed the development, said due to the enormity of the corruption charges against Yari, he may have to be in the commission’s custody for at least one week while investigations go on.

“The cases involving ex-governor Yari are quite enormous and we expect to have him in our custody for one week or more,” the official said.

Some of the alleged financial infractions against Yari include the sum of $56,056.75 reportedly lodged in his account with Polaris Bank; N12.9m, N11.2m, $303m, N217,388.04 and $311.8m said to be kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

The former governor had earlier in February been grilled by EFCC operatives in Lagos, while the Federal High Court in Abuja had, on January 26, 2021, ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to Yari domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.