EFCC arrests varsity lecturer, five other vote-buyers in Benue, Edo, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected vote-buyers including a varsity lecturer, after they were found in possession of several Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Benue, Edo, Kano, and Kaduna States.

They were arrested during the poll by the anti-grat agency officials monitoring the election across the country and 38 PVCs were recovered from the suspects.

In Benue, the EFCC arrested one Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, a lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly known as the University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Tyokyaa was arrested at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area of the state with the sum of N306,700 in various denominations stashed in his car.

It was learnt that luck ran out on the suspect when he drove to the voting premises which was different from his polling unit and tried to make the run for it upon sighting operatives of the Commission.

Our correspondent gathered that the varsity lecturer was arrested after he could not clearly explain his mission at the center, thereby leading to the arrest and the search of his car where the money was found in various denominations.

The suspect was released on bail after recording his statement in the office and the money was seized, while an investigation is ongoing.

In Benin, Edo State capital, three suspected vote-buyers were arrested with 20 PVCs, and one of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different people.

She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman, and Segun Osaimokhai.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was completed by the anti-graft agency in the state.

In Kaduna state, the ECC officials intercepted a woman with 18 voter cards in a sting operation in Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The suspect, Maryam Mamman, was found in her possession, a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details, and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mamman, who is a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, was nabbed after undercover operatives pretended they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, with a view to unraveling other members of her syndicate whom she claimed are also collecting voters’ cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers

The EFCC also arrested a man for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government.

A party agent buying votes through bank transfers to voters was also arrested in Abaji FCT.

