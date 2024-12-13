EFCC arrests US-based Nigerian fraudster for duping 139 Australians

This came two days after the interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed that operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Services, arrested 10 persons on the INTERPOL watchlist while entering the country.

Otupka, who was apprehended at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja upon his return from the United States, has been linked to numerous cybercrimes, including online financial fraud.

In a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Friday, the suspect, who operates under five aliases to deceive his victims, allegedly used his social media platforms to lure individuals into investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme known as Liquid Asset Group.

According to the statement, “EFCC, have arrested a suspected online fraudster, Osang Usie Otukpa, for allegedly duping 139 Australians to the tune of $AUD8,000,000 (Eight Million Australian Dollars)”

“He was picked up in a stake out at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos upon arrival from the United States of America on Friday, December 6, 2024”

“Otukpa, who goes by five aliases, namely: Ford Thompson, Oscar Donald Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson scammed the victims by luring them on the social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group, LAG”

“The proceeds of the alleged crimes were routed to his bank accounts through a global cryptocurrency exchange platform. He would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations”.