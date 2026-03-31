EFCC arrests two Kwara residents over N2.9m job scam

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered an alleged employment scam syndicate and arrested two suspects accused of defrauding job seekers of millions of naira.

The suspects, identified as Bolaji Akinwunmi, popularly known as “Bolaji Original,” and his alleged accomplice and former lover, Kemisola Akinbo, were apprehended following investigations into fraudulent recruitment activities in Ilorin.

According to the EFCC on Tuesday, Akinwunmi allegedly posed as an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service at different times, falsely claiming he had access to employment slots for prospective applicants.

Through this scheme, he reportedly obtained a total sum of ₦2,921,700 from unsuspecting victims seeking job opportunities.

The anti-graft agency said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects operated a coordinated network designed to exploit desperate job seekers by offering fake employment assurances.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to tackling financial crimes and warned members of the public to be wary of individuals or groups claiming to offer employment in government agencies in exchange for money.