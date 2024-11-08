EFCC arrests two Chinese, two others over illegal solid mineral

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested two Chinese siblings: Wang Jiang and Wang Richard for allegedly making efforts to export some solid minerals without requisite permit.

While Jiang was arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport ,Enugu, the rest, including two Nigerians, Donatus Agupusi and Michael Agu, were arrested at the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

The agency disclosed their arrest through a statement made available to newsmen, saying the foreigners and the two Nigerians arrest were aided through an intelligence received by the Commission through the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

As gathered, on Friday, Jiang was intercepted at the baggage screening point after unidentified suspicious stones believed to be solid minerals wrapped in three different pieces were discovered in his luggage.

According to EFCC, “Preliminary investigations into the matter revealed that Agupusi, owner of Great Wall Construction Limited, is the employer of the remaining suspects.

“Investigation also revealed that Jiang was attempting to travel out of the country with the solid minerals in order to carry out some tests on them in China.

During investigation, it was further revealed that none of the four suspects had a permit to export the solid minerals to China.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.