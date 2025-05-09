EFCC arrests two Chinese, six Nigerians mining illegally in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Ogun State.

As gathered, the eight suspects were apprehended by the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency around Ogere axis of the state.

The suspects apprehended during the operation were Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, and Saidu Shuaibu.

Spokesman for the agency, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed their arrest on Friday, disclosed that they were picked during a sting operation embarked upon to stop the illegal exercise across the country.

Oyewale added that the items found with the suspects have been seized to avoid being exported outside the country.

According to him, items recovered include three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, along with other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals, a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of suspected low-grade lithium, ATM cards, international passports, four LED flashlights, and others.