EFCC arrests two brothers, 14 young entrepreneurs for fraud

By Esther Kalu

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested two brothers, Ahmed Ismail, and Toheeb Ismail, alongside 14 other young entrepreneurs for fraud in Kwara State.

Other 14 suspects include: Suleiman Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan and Busari Mohammed.

Others are: Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan.

As disclosed on the agency’s social media handle on Friday, the 16 suspects were arrested over an alleged case of cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin.

It stated that they were arrested yesterday following credible intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

According to the agency, items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptops.

