EFCC arrests three vote buyers during Anambra guber poll

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested three suspected vote buyers in various parts of Anambra State during the governorship election.

As learnt, the arrests were made following credible intelligence reports and field surveillance by operatives deployed to monitor electoral activities across the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the agency disclosed that the suspects were caught either offering cash inducements to voters or collecting money in exchange for their votes at different polling units.

He disclosed that they were apprehended at Ward 2, Njikoka Local Government Area; Ward 2 (008), Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area; and Umunachi village, Dunukofia Local Government Area.

“All the suspects were arrested while participating in the governorship election held on Saturday. They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale stated.

The anti-graft agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections by monitoring financial crimes and vote trading during polls. It also warned political parties and their agents to desist from engaging in vote-buying, noting that such practices undermine the nation’s democracy and electoral integrity.