EFCC arrests three politicians over vote-buying links

As part of efforts to ensure free, fair and credible electoral processes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two males and one female politicians over alleged vote-buying during the Edo governorship election.

The three politicians were apprehended by the anti-graft agency during patrol of polling booths in the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

As gathered, the two males and one female were taken into custody around 10:00 a.m.

However, in the video monitored by The Guild on Saturday, residents could be seen insisting that those arrested were not involved in vote-buying and were being unfairly targeted.

The Edo governorship election has been a prominent topic in recent days. The key candidates in the race are Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.