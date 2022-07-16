EFCC arrests three politicians for vote-buying during Osun guber poll

As part of efforts to stamp out irregularities during elections across Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested at least three politicians suspected to be engaging in vote-buying during the Osun governorship election.

The suspects were identified as Jimoh Kazeem, Adeyemo Bahir, and Abidogun Ismail and were apprehended by the officials of the anti-graft agency at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, Oshogbo, the state capital.

Before the arrest on Saturday, the anti-graft agency was said to have expanded its tentacles through actionable intelligence and digital means, waiting to monitor the exercise.

And during the exercise, its officials apprehended the suspects who were captured allegedly trading votes for cash from the electorate that had come to cast their votes.

Sources from the commission disclosed that the suspects would be immediately arraigned before the court and begin the process of prosecuting them, to serve as a deterrent for others across the country.

