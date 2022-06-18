EFCC arrests six persons for vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

Atleast six persons were reported to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in vote-buying during the governorship election in Ekiti State.

They were said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency in Oke Ori-Omi axis of the state where they were inducing other electorates with money to vote for their candidate.

Aside from that, it was gathered that the suspects had also concluded arrangements to bribe the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials deployed to conduct the poll within the axis.

The Guild learnt that they were arrested by the EFCC officials deployed to monitor the election, particularly to prevent cases of vote-buying during the exercise.

In a video preview by our correspondent, the suspected vote-buyers were seen to have been caught with names of electorates that were expected to vote for their candidate during the poll.

According to EFCC officials at the scene, the suspects were caught with monies allegedly used to induce voters, an act the EFCC officials claimed was done surreptitiously.

