EFCC arrests six Kano residents link to N15.7m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested six Kano residents for allegedly stealing the sum of N15,708,904 belonging to a grandmother.

The apprehended suspects include: 23-years old Badaru Munir; 23-years old Aliyu Hamza; 22-years old AlMustapha Nasir; 23-years old Haruna Abatua; 22-years old Ismail Jibia and 19-years old Ishaq Aminu who were arrested separately at different locations by operatives of the EFCC between March 6 and 7, 2022.

As disclosed on their social media on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency stated that the arrest of the suspects was occasioned by claims of a petitioner, Abdullahi Umar who alleged that, sometimes in September 2021, a total sum of N15, 708,940 was fraudulently withdrawn from his mother, Hadiza Salisu’s account, domiciled with Union Bank Plc and transferred to accounts in different banks.

Meanwhile, EFCC’s investigations showed that, one of the suspects, Almustapha Nasir, a grandson of the victim, stole his grandmother’s SIM card and phone number linked to the bank account and gave it to one of the suspects, Hamza who specializes in hacking people’s accounts.

They further revealed that through Hamza’s hacking skills, the said sum was withdrawn from the grandmother’s account.

