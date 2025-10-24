EFCC arrests school proprietor over fake visa, scholarship in Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Imaobong Okpong, owner of Michael Udonquak Schools in Mbierebe, Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly defrauding several victims through a fake visa and scholarship scheme.

Okpong was apprehended by operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the EFCC following a petition by Blessing Bassey, a medical practitioner, who accused her of fraud.

Bassey alleged that the school owner collected ₦3 million from her under the pretext of securing university admission and processing Canadian visas for her and her husband.

The complainant said the suspect approached her in February 2024 with a supposed scholarship and study visa offer. After signing a notarized indemnity agreement, Bassey transferred ₦3 million to Okpong’s First Bank account. However, the suspect allegedly became unreachable and failed to deliver on any of her promises.

The petitioner further claimed that Okpong had defrauded other victims, including a friend she met in China, who was stranded abroad after discovering that the promised scholarship was fake.

According to the EFCC on Friday, preliminary investigations revealed that Okpong had been running fraudulent schemes for years, using the credibility of her school to lure unsuspecting individuals.

The anti-graft agency stated that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.