EFCC arrests over 1,500 online fraudsters in 6-months

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that no fewer than 1,502 suspects who exploited the internet and various social media platforms to defraud Nigerians and foreigners.

He also added that since he assumed office, the anti-graft agency has made number of recoveries including N6billion, $161million, £13,000 pounds, €1,730 among other property illegally acquired with an illicit check.

Bawa said that the arrest, including recoveries of monies and property, were achieved between January to June 2021 and that efforts are underway to file about 800 arrested suspects to court for trial and possible prosecution.

According to him, the agency will also begin prosecution of former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, all over again and ensure all other big men with unclean records account for their wealth.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency boss shut down threats on life, adding that he was determined to prosecute the many pending cases under trial irrespective of any inconveniences.

Speaking on Thursday while addressing journalists during the weekly ministerial chat at the State House in Abuja, Bawa said that the agency has been working on a number of proactive strategies including a special control unit against money laundering, established particularly to address non-designated financial institutions including car dealers, real estate, jewellery dealers, among others in first 100 days in office.

According to him, I am confident that when the unit is fully established, corruption will significantly decline in the country and the agency is equally working towards the development of a biometric ownership database to address money laundering.

He explained that most proceeds of crime are laundered through real estate and have become a huge challenge. He gives examples of property acquired especially in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt where billions of naira are laundered through this means.

