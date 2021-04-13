EFCC arrests Okorocha over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested senator representing Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over alleged money laundering, barely two years after completion of his term as governor of the state.

Okorocha, who was said to have been picked by the anti-graft agency from his office in Abuja, has been subjected to interrogation over allocation of funds while serving as governor between 2011 and 2019.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, told newsmen that the lawmaker was currently been questioned by the commission.