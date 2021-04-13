Report on Interest
under logo

INEC earmarks N1bn for voter registration ahead 2023…

The Guild

Ugandan President extends stay in office, wins sixth-term…

The Guild

SERAP drags NASS before court over unpublished probes’…

The Guild
MetroNews

EFCC arrests Okorocha over alleged money laundering

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested senator representing Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over alleged money laundering, barely two years after completion of his term as governor of the state.

Okorocha, who was said to have been picked by the anti-graft agency from his office in Abuja, has been subjected to interrogation over allocation of funds while serving as governor between 2011 and 2019.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, told newsmen that the lawmaker was currently been questioned by the commission.

Baraqah 124 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.