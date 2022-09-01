EFCC arrests Ogun assembly speaker over allege misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Oluomo was said to have been arrested over allegations of offences bordering on financial crimes at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Speaker was said to have been picked up following a tip-off which facilitated his arrest on Thursday in Lagos.

It was learnt that the Speaker was being grilled in the custody of the agency.

