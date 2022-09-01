Report on Interest
under logo

Buhari to roll out 2021 plans during New Year day broadcast

The Guild

Just In: Property destroy after tanker explosion on Otedola…

The Guild

Police distance personnel from 17 Abuja residents abduction

Esther Kalu
Metro

EFCC arrests Ogun assembly speaker over allege misappropriation

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Oluomo was said to have been arrested over allegations of offences bordering on financial crimes at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Speaker was said to have been picked up following a tip-off which facilitated his arrest on Thursday in Lagos.

It was learnt that the Speaker was being grilled in the custody of the agency.

Esther Kalu 1126 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a Journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: