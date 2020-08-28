EFCC arrests nine internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

No fewer than nine persons suspected to be internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday after officers attached to the anti-graft zonal office in Port Harcourt raided the suspects’ hideout in Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road areas of the state.

The nine suspects were identified as Sotonye Orugbane, David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel Chinemerem, Providence Oliver Samuel, Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu, Promise Nkwachi, Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

Through a statement on its social media page, the agency revealed that the suspects specialize in love scam, online bitcoin, identity theft, trading scam, among others

The anti-corruption agency listed items recovered from the suspects to include 16 mobile phones of different brands; one HP laptop, 2 Apple watches and two 2 vehicles, one Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412 AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35.

Meanwhile, the commission disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigations.