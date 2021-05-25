EFCC arrests Niger politician for defrauding job-seeker

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested and detained a top politician and businessman from Niger State, identified as Mohammed Umar, for defrauding a job-seeker to the tune of N200,000. under detention for

As gathered, Umar, a Bida-based politician was said to have been arrested by the operatives at EFCC headquarters, Abuja office for his involvement in an alleged case of conspiracy, forgery, computer-related fraud and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N200, 000.

Through a statement released by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, the commission stated that the suspect was promptly arrested by operatives from its Cybercrime Section on May 18, 2021, following a petition from the scammed job-seeker.

The anti-graft agency said the politician had initially demanded the sum of N750,000 from the job-seeker to facilitate the procurement of employment with the Nigeria Customs Service for him.

According to EFCC the job-seeker paid a deposit of N200,000 to Umar and promised to complete the payment upon the receipt of the Customs employment letter.

Although Umar, acting with another man, whose name was given by the EFCC as Isa Musa, provided the victim with an ’employment letter’ it was rejected and described as fake when he presented the same to the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Umar allegedly requested for the sum of N750, 000 from the victim to facilitate the employment. However, the victim gave him a deposit of N200, 000 and promised to pay the balance when he gets his appointment letter.

“The victim was issued an appointment letter, but upon presentation, it was discovered to be fake. The distraught victim consequently petitioned the EFCC, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect’s accomplice, one Alhaji Isa Musa is still at large.

Uwajuren added the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

