EFCC arrests Niger Delta Commission’s director link to missing N25bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been reported to have arrested the Director, Finance, and Account for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eno Otu, over his alleged role in the misappropriation of N25 billion.

As gathered, the director was currently been grilled after his arrest by the anti-graft agency to determine his role in the missing funds expected to serve as tax remittances, as part of the long-awaited cleansing of the commission, to serve its major purpose for the region it was established to cater for.

It was learnt that he was apprehended on Wednesday by EFCC officials as part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Efforts to reach the Spokesman for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation, just as sources in EFCC explained that the questions were centered on the missing funds, especially how the funds were diverted and shared as well as the beneficiaries.

It would be recalled that President had recently disclosed that his administration had started the implementation of the NDDC forensic audit report which was submitted to him last year.

He also raised hopes that the much-awaited appointment of the board of directors for the commission would begin soon, to further stabilize activities within the commission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

