EFCC arrests Michael Jackson over internet fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Lagos Command has arrested a Disc Jockey, Michael Jackson, over internet fraud and possession of fetish items in Lagos.

Jackson, who was caught in possession of some fetish items, was said to have claimed that they were used to attract grace and success in his daily activities.

As disclosed by the anti-graft agency’s social media handle on Wednesday, the operatives had acted based on credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer-related fraud.

A ccording to the EFCC, Jackson had disguised himself as Ella, a transgender woman, and used it as a means to allegedly defraud unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.

Similarly, the EFCC arraigned another fraudster, Edrian Ididia before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos over N84 million naira fraud.

Ididia, was said to be facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of the alleged amount.

The defendant was said to have disguised under pretence and fraudulently collected the money until the EFCC’s investigation led to his arrest.

