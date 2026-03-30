EFCC arrests Kwara company rep over N993m fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a company representative, Kofoworola Kolawole, in connection with an alleged fraud totaling ₦993,247,796.70.

The 37-year-old woman was apprehended following a petition by Predictus Remit Limited, a subsidiary of Fairmoney Microfinance Bank, which accused her and others of fraudulent activities.

According to the petition, Kolawole, along with company directors Duru Ogadima and Talukder Rahman—both currently at large—and their firm, DKK Partners Limited, allegedly obtained the funds under the pretense of facilitating a foreign exchange transaction.

The funds, reportedly received on November 25, 2025, were meant to be remitted as the dollar equivalent of $675,219.44.

However, EFCC investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly diverted the money into digital currency for personal use instead of completing the transaction.

The Commission stated that investigations are ongoing, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects. EFCC have also urged members of the public to provide any information that could assist the investigation.