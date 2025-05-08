EFCC arrests Jigawa ex-lawmaker over bribery allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended former House of Representatives member from Jigawa State, Gudaji Kazaure, for allegedly obtaining N70 million from ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The ex-lawmaker’s arrest was prompted by EFCC investigators who revealed that Kazaure received N20 million in two separate payments via an individual identified as Eric, supposedly for the purchase of “Sallah rams.” He reportedly also received another N50 million from Emefiele, described as a “donation” following a fire outbreak at his home.

Following the allegations, Kazaure was arrested in Kano on Wednesday, shortly after a state High Court lifted a previous injunction that had shielded him from arrest and the former lawmaker is presently being held at the EFCC’s Kano zonal office, with plans underway to move him to Abuja for extended questioning and potential legal action.

The development marks a sharp twist in the public history between Kazaure and Emefiele, where back in December 2022, Kazaure had accused the former CBN governor of overseeing the disappearance of N89.1 trillion in stamp duty funds.

He claimed he chaired a special investigative panel formed by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, but alleged he was repeatedly prevented from submitting the committee’s findings.

However, at the time, presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu dismissed the allegations, maintaining that no such sum was unaccounted for and clarifying that the said committee had already been dissolved.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Emefiele nor Kazaure’s representatives have released official comments on the matter.