Report on Interest
under logo

LASG mandates schools to adopt coronavirus preventive…

The Guild

FG considers schools reopening, to release safety guidelines

The Guild

We are tracing 119 coronavirus contact cases- Kaduna Govt.

The Guild
Metro

EFCC arrests four-man gang for counterfeiting foreign currencies

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested four members of a syndicate who are said to specialize in counterfeiting foreign currencies, especially the dollar, for sale to unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja.

The suspects were apprehended by the anti-graft agency with a bag containing $427,400 fake United States Dollars.

Acting on verified intelligence, the Commission in a joint operation with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, was said to have nabbed the suspects on Wednesday at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in the Wuse 2 Axis of Abuja.

More details later…..

Esther Kalu 124 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: