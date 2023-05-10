EFCC arrests former minister link to N22bn power fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over his alleged involvement in an N22 billion fraud that occurred while serving under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

As gathered, the former minister was arrested and subsequently detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency for questioning on the missing funds.

The arrest was said to be in connection with the Commission’s ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects in the ministry.

Specifically, Mamman was alleged to have conspired with workers of the Ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22 billion which they shared amongst themselves.

The investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and abroad that were linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered.

Taraba-born Mamman, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019 and was dismissed exactly two years in 2021.

