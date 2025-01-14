EFCC arrests five Katsina revenue staff after diverting over ₦1.2bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue officials for allegedly misappropriating ₦1,294,337,676.53 intended for the state government.

The financial experts arrested following a petition by the Katsina State Government were: Rabiu Abdullahi, Sanusi Yaro, Ibrahim Soro, Ibrahim Aliyu, and Nura Sauri.

EFCC disclosed this yesterday through a statement made available to newsmen on efforts being made to prevent corruption in public offices across the country.

The petitioner accused the suspects of diverting funds provided by international health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières, and the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA).

According to the EFCC, Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections and now Permanent Secretary of the Board, allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account named “BOIRS” at Sterling Bank.

He appointed Sanusi Mohammed Yaro and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as the account’s sole signatories, using it as a channel to siphon funds to NADIKKO General Suppliers, a company owned by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri.

The EFCC revealed that the stolen money was laundered through multiple accounts connected to the suspects.

The commission confirmed that they will face prosecution once the inquiry is concluded.