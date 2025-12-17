EFCC arrests five herbalist with $3.4million

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered large consignments of counterfeit foreign currency valued at $3,430,000 and €280,000 from a five-member syndicate allegedly involved in fraud.

The suspects, Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan, and Familola Sunday Olaitan, were arrested for allegedly defrauding a victim, identified as Halima Sanni, of ₦26,550,000.

The arrests were carried out at the suspects’ shrines in Osun and Lagos States, following extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering on their alleged fraudulent activities.

According to a statement issued by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the syndicate reportedly deceived unsuspecting individuals by claiming to provide spiritual cleansing and remedies for various ailments.

The anti-graft agency stated that the suspects allegedly convinced their victims they possessed the power to conjure large sums of money, which, according to them, had to be “cleaned” by a genie through spiritual sacrifices before it could be used.

“They also allegedly assured their victims of their powers to conjure several currency notes, which had to be cleansed by a genie through spiritual sacrifices before being spent. They reportedly hypnotised their victims to provide money for these rituals,” Oyewale said.

“Other items recovered include two exotic cars and mobile phones. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he added.