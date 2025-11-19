EFCC arrests female archbishop over Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a woman identified as Archbishop Angel Oyeghe for alleged conspiracy, naira mutilation, and suspected money laundering in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate apprehended during a coordinated operation targeted at curbing financial and cyber-related offences across local communities.

Oyeghe, a self-acclaimed Archbishop and founder of the Faith Healing Ministry in Warri, Delta State, was taken into custody after a viral video showed several individuals under her supervision spraying naira notes on a live cow during a church programme.

The act, which constitutes an offence under Nigeria’s currency regulations, prompted investigators to trace and arrest her for further questioning.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement on Wednesday, said it is pursuing other suspects whose actions appear to contravene Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which prohibits mutilation and improper handling of the naira.

The commission added that Angel Oyeghe has given useful statements to investigators and will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.