EFCC arrests Enugu business man over N10m fraud

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a businessman, Ifeanyi Mba, for allegedly defrauding a victim of N10 million over a disputed land transaction in Ogui Nike, Enugu State.

The arrest followed a petition from an aggrieved individual who claimed he paid Mba for a plot of land at “Plot 677 Owo/Premier Layout” in the Ogui Nike community.

The petitioner alleged that upon attempting to take possession, he discovered the land was being developed by unknown persons, raising suspicions of fraud.

When contacted for clarification, Mba allegedly told the petitioner that the property was government-owned. Subsequent efforts to recover the N10 million reportedly failed, as the suspect became unreachable, prompting the EFCC to launch a formal investigation.

Preliminary findings by the anti-graft agency revealed that no layout exists under the name “Plot 677 Owo/Premier” within government-acquired areas, and that Owo and Premier are separate layouts, corroborating the petitioner’s claims.

The EFCC has assured that the suspect will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, as the agency continues its efforts to combat fraudulent real estate transactions in the state.