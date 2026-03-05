EFCC arrests Enugu big boy over Naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended Iziga Ikechukwu, popularly known as “Easy-Money,” a 24-year-old socialite and palm kernel dealer in Enugu, for allegedly mishandling naira notes during his birthday party.

As gathered, Ikechukwu was arrested as the agency intensified efforts to end the abuse of Naira among Nigerians during events across the country.

It was gathered that he was picked up by operatives of the commission in Enugu on Thursday, after evidence proved that he violated the law against the mutilation and abuse of the Nigerian currency.

The palm kernel dealer was allegedly apprehended following the circulation of videos on social media showing him spraying naira notes at his birthday.

Such acts are considered violations under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, which prohibits the mutilation, defacing, or abuse of the naira.

Following intelligence EFCC operatives traced Ikechukwu to his residence in the Timber Market area of Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State, where he was arrested on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

During the arrest, ₦81,700 (Eighty-one thousand, seven hundred naira), suspected to be part of the money he mishandled, was recovered.

The commission stated that Ikechukwu will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, reinforcing EFCC’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s currency.