EFCC arrests Delta woman over N165m property fraud

The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 48-year-old woman, Salt Udoka, over allegations of property fraud involving ₦165 million.

Udoka was apprehended after investigations revealed that she allegedly collaborated with two others to obtain the sum under the pretense of selling a landed property to the victim.

According to the EFCC, the victim transferred ₦165 million to Udoka and her accomplice, Ndubisi John Iheukwumere, who promised to complete the sale of a 100-acre property at Ewulu Kingdom, Delta State.

However, after receiving the money, the suspects disappeared and ceased all communication, leaving the victim without the property or a refund.

The EFCC said Udoka has made useful statements to the Commission and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.